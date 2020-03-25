WASHINGTON — Prince George's County Police are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday evening, Prince George's County Police said.

Christiana Kennedy, 4, was last spotted in the 7000 block of Highview Terrace in Hyattsville, Md. around 8:45 p.m., police said.

Christiana is 3’0” tall and weighs 34 pounds. She was last seen wearing a teal short sleeve shirt, grey sweatpants and cheetah print shoes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, police are asking that you contact a detective at 240-695-7049 or 1-866-411-TIPS(8477).

This story is developing.

