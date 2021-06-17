Police searching for missing 34-year-old Virginia man

Alexandria police say Peter Edwards has mental health concerns.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police in Alexandria is asking for the public's help in finding a 34-year-old man with mental health issues.

The Alexandria Police Department is searching for Peter Edwards. He was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, in the 600 block of Shillings Street.

Early Thursday morning, around 1 a.m., a helicopter was called to help with the search, but Edwards was not found. Police say he is considered critically missing because of his mental health concerns.

Edwards is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 120 pounds with black hair and a black beard. His hair and beard are longer than in the photo provided by the police department.

Edwards was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and jeans and walks with a pronounced limp, according to police.

Anyone who sees Edwards or who may have information about where he is should contact the Alexandria Police Department at 911 or the non-emergency number at 703-746-4444.