MANASSAS, Va. — Police need your help looking for a 32-year-old man from Manassas, Virginia.

Derek James Bailey was heard from Thursday around 8 a.m.

Officials believe he left on his own, but may be in need of help.

He is described as a black male, 5’10”, weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on Bailey’s whereabouts is being asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500, or to call their local police department.

