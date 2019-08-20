ASPEN HILL, Md. — Police need your help locating a 30-year-old man from Aspen Hill, Maryland.

Joshua Lamont McCombs was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Monday when he left Suburban Hospital located in the 8600 block of Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda.

He is described as a black male, 6’ 1” tall, weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black shirt and dark-colored jeans.

Police are concerned for McCombs’ physical and emotional welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joshua Lamont McCombs is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24 hours). Callers may remain anonymous.

