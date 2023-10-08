x
Missing

Missing 3-year-old last seen in Southeast DC

Michell Edwards was last seen in the 5200 block of Fitch Street in Southeast D.C. earlier Thursday.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing in D.C. Thursday.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Michell Edwards was last seen in the 5200 block of Fitch Street in Southeast D.C. earlier Thursday. 

Michell is described as a Black boy with a light complexion. He stands around three feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. He has light brown hair in corn rows and brown eyes. Michell was last seen wearing tan shorts, and black and navy blue shirts. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 576-6769 or the MPD Command Information Center at (202) 727-9099. Anonymous information may also be sent to the police department's tip line by texting 50411. 

