Missing: 23-year-old woman last seen going out dancing with friends

Friends and police are concerned for her welfare.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A Germantown woman is missing and hasn't been seen since Friday night on her way out to go dancing with friends, Montgomery County Police said.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Juliette Rubiano of Othello Terrace has not returned home and her family has been unable to get in touch with her, police said.

Rubiano is described as being bout 5'01" tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She has hazel eyes and curly black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Rubiano's whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department at 301-279-8000. Callers can remain anonymous.

