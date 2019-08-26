PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police need your help locating a missing 16-year-old from Prince George's County, Maryland.

Tony Grady-Rose was last seen in the 5700 block of Cypress Creek Drive in Chillum on Monday morning.

He is described as a black male, 5’9” tall and 180 pounds. He was possibly wearing gray sweatpants and white socks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division - Northern Region at (301) 699-2601.

