GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Detectives from the Special Victims Investigations Division with the Montgomery County Department of Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from Germantown.

Jeylen Duron was last seen by a family member around 6 p.m. Tuesday near the Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, police said.

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: 14-year-old boy from Southeast, DC

Duron is described by a 5-foot-7 Hispanic female. She weighs 160 lbs, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Duron was last seen wearing a pink shirt, pink pants and pink sneakers.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Duron to call (240) 773-5400.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.