Missing: 14-year-old girl last seen in Northeast

Caylynn Blakeney was last seen on May 2.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police need your help finding a Southeast teenager who has gone missing over the weekend.

Caylynn Blakeney, 14, was last seen in the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue in Northeast, D.C. on Saturday, May 2. Police say she was wearing black jeans, a black hooded shirt and black tennis shoes.

She is described as a black female with a medium complexion and about 4'10" in height, weighing about 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Caylynn is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9009.

A 12-year-old girl from Northwest, Vanessa Manueles-Lopez, has also been reported missing. Authorities describe Vanessa as a 5'1 Hispanic female weighing about 125 pounds with dark eyes and long black hair.

She was last seen in the 1500 block of Meridian Place on April 25 around 1 a.m. It is not known what type of clothing she was wearing.