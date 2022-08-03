x
Missing

Police search for missing 14-year-old girl in DC

Star Braxton was last seen on Saturday, July 30.

WASHINGTON — A 14-year-old girl is missing in D.C. and police are asking for the public's help to find her. 

Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for Star Braxton. She was last seen in the 1800 block of Frederick Douglass Place, Southeast on Saturday July 30, according to police. 

Braxton is described as about five feet two inches tall and about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police did not have a description of what she might be wearing.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are not known at this time. 

Anyone with information about where Braxton is should contact police at 202-727-9099 or the Division of Youth and Family Services at 202-576-6768.

Credit: MPD

