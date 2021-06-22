FOUND: Virginia State Police cancel alert for missing Fairfax boy with autism

Police said Sage Contreras was safely located Tuesday morning.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia State Police have canceled the alert for missing 12-year-old boy Sage Contreras. Virginia State Police said in an email that the child was recovered around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Fairfax County Police tweeted Contreras was safely located.

A 12-year-old boy with autism is missing in Fairfax County, and police are asking for the public's help to find him.

Fairfax County Police said in a tweet early Tuesday that Sage Contreras was last seen on Monday night, June 21, around 7:15 p.m. in the 10500 block of Oak Bluff Court in Burke, Virginia.

Conteras is described as 4 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has braces. Police say he was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Police did not release any additional details about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, but said he is considered endangered because of his autism diagnosis.

If you see Contreras, you're asked to call 911 or Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131 with any additional information.