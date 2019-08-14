FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old who hasn't been seen since Monday night.

Senyi Ramos Telles was last spotted late Monday night near the 7200 block of Fordson Road in Mt. Vernon, according to Fairfax County Police.

She is 5'3" and 125 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and was wearing a white shirt with red shorts.

Police said she is endangered due to her age. Anyone with information is asked to call 703-691-2131.

