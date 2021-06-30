x
Missing

Police search for missing 12-year-old girl in Fairfax County

Genesis Hernandez Garcia was last seen Tuesday night.
Credit: Fairfax Police Department

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl in Fairfax County.

Fairfax County Police said in a tweet that Genesis Hernandez Garcia was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the 10600 block of Page Avenue in Fairfax, Virginia. She's described as about 5 feet tall, 140 pounds with dyed blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police say Garcia is considered endangered because of mental of physical health concerns.

Police did not provide details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. 

Credit: Fairfax Police Department

Anyone who may have any information should contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131. 

