Concern grows for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Northeast DC

Janiah Hardy was reported missing on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl who disappeared a little over a week ago.

Police say Janiah Hardy was last seen in the 2400 block of 2nd Street, Northeast on Wednesday, February 1 around 7 a.m.

The incident was reported on February 10, 2023, according to a news release.

Janiah is described as a Black girl, 4 feet 11 inches tall, with black/red hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may also be forwarded to the Department's text tip line by texting 50411.

Investigators have not provided any clues as to where the young girl may be located nor said if she is believed to be with anyone else. Officers are working to secure more evidence in this case.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

