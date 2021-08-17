12-year-old girl missing in Prince William County

Police are searching for Daniella Elizabeth Ayala Portillo

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A 12-year-old girl is missing in Prince William County, Virginia, and police are asking for the public's help to find her.

Investigators say Daniella Elizabeth Ayala Portillo was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning walking in the area of Cove Landing Drive in Woodbridge with a boy, according to Prince William County Public Information Office Renee Carr.

Danielle lives on Rope Drive in Woodbridge. She is described as about four feet five inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans and socks.

Police said she is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered.