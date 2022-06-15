Police search for missing 12-year-old boy in Prince George's County

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 12-year-old boy is missing in Prince George's County and police are asking for the public's help to find him.
Prince George's County Police are looking for Zion Smith. Smith was last seen in the 7700 block of Shady Glen Drive in Capitol Heights on Monday, June 13.
Smith was last seen wearing a white tank top, black sweatpants and gray tennis shoes. Additional details including the circumstances surrounding his disappearance have not been released by police.
Police ask that if you see him call 911.
