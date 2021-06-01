DC police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Southeast D.C. Monday afternoon.
MPD says Domonique White is a critical missing person and they are asking for the public's help to find him. Police say he was last seen in the 1500 block of Tubman Road, SE around 4 p.m. Monday.
He's described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair in a fade haircut and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, according to police.
Anyone with any information about where Domonique is should call police at (202) 727-9099 or investigators with the Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 576-6768.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for updates as they come in to our newsroom.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.