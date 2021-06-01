x
DC police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Domonique White was last seen in Southeast DC on Monday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Southeast D.C. Monday afternoon.

MPD says Domonique White is a critical missing person and they are asking for the public's help to find him. Police say he was last seen in the 1500 block of Tubman Road, SE around 4 p.m. Monday.

He's described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair in a fade haircut and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, according to police. 

Anyone with any information about where Domonique is should call police at (202) 727-9099 or investigators with the Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 576-6768.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for updates as they come in to our newsroom.

