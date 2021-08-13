11-year-old girl missing in Southeast DC, police say

Police need your help to find Desirnae Clay.

WASHINGTON — An 11-year-old girl is missing in D.C. and Metropolitan Police Department officers are asking for the public's help to find her.

Desirnae Clay was last seen in the 3300 block of 18th Street, SE on Thursday, August 12, at 5:30 p.m. She was reported missing on Friday morning at 4:30 a.m.

The 11-year-old is described as about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 137 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair in a pony tail and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a white short sleeve shirt with cartoon characters on the front and blue denim jeans with red white and black Jordan tennis shoes.

MPD did not have any additional details about the circumstances of her disappearance.