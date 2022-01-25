Missing: Police searching for 11-year-old girl last seen in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police need your help to find a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in Southeast D.C. Monday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said 11-year-old Zayanna Dubose went missing from the 2400 block of Irving Street Southeast just before 8 a.m. Monday.
Zayanna is described as a black girl with brown eyes and black hair. She weighs about 120 pounds and is 5'4" in height.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket with khaki pants and black boots.
Police are asking anyone who may have information about her whereabouts to contact the department's Youth and Family Services Divison at 202-727-9099.
Anonymous information can also be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411.
This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide the latest update as additional information becomes available.
