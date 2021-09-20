Missing: Police searching for 11-year-old girl last seen in Lanham

LANHAM, Md. — Prince George's County Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday night in Lanham.
Raven Smith, 11, was last spotted around 11:40 p.m. n the 10200 block of Windsor Oaks Way, PGPD said.
Police said she is 5’10” and weighs 150 pounds.
Raven was last seen wearing a black shirt with an anime character on it. She had on black shorts, and possibly tie-dye crocs, police said.
Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 9-1-1.
This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide the latest update as additional information becomes available.
