Missing: Police searching for 11-year-old girl last seen in Lanham

MISSING CHILD: 11 y/o Raven Smith. Last seen 9/19/21 at 11:40 pm in the 10200 block of Windsor Oaks Way in Lanham. She is 5’10” and 150 lbs. Last seen wearing a black shirt with an anime character on it, black shorts, and possibly tie-dye crocs. Please call 911 if you see her. pic.twitter.com/SZKHSSXVVB