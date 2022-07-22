Police search for missing 11-year-old girl in Fairfax County

Kimberly Villeda-Lopez was last seen in Annandale.

ANNANDALE, Va. — An 11-year-old girl is missing from Fairfax County and police are asking for the public's help to find her.

Fairfax County Police Department officials say Kimberly Villeda-Lopez was last seen in the 4300 block of Carmelo Drive in Annandale around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

She is described as 5 feet and 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the Versace logo on it, and a black and white striped skirt.

Police in Fairfax County say Villeda-Lopez is considered endangered due to her age.

Police did not offer further details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.