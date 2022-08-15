MISSING: Fairfax County police search for 11-year-old girl

According to police, Kimberly Villeda Lopez went missing in the 4300 block of Allman Drive in Annandale, Virginia at 7 p.m. on Friday.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police needs the public's help to locate an 11-year-old girl who went last seen on Aug. 12.

According to police, Kimberly Villeda Lopez went missing in the 4300 block of Allman Drive in Annandale, Virginia at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The young girl is described as 5 feet and 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Fairfax County Police say Lopez is considered endangered due to her age. Police have not offered more information about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Anyone who may know where Lopez is should call the police at 703-691-2131.