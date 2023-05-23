MISSING: 11-year-old Brandon Allen Finney

Brandon may need help and police have listed him as an endangered missing person.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old boy in Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, Brandon Allen Finney was last seen leaving his home on Jurgensen Drive in the Triangle area around 8 a.m.

Officers believe Brandon is missing under voluntary circumstances, but he may need help and police have listed him as an endangered missing person.

Brandon is described as being around 5-foot-4 and weighing approximately 115 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at (703) 792-6500 or your local police department.