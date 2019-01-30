WASHINGTON — DC police need your help locating a missing brother and sister.

Gibron Glover, 11, and his sister Angel Glover, 12, were last seen in the 3500 block Minnesota Avenue in Southeast, D.C. on Tuesday around 8 a.m.

Gibron is described as a black male, 4-feet-8-inches, weighing 100 pounds with short black hair.

He was wearing a black and grey coat and underneath a blue and gray jacket with a hood, blue jeans and tan boots.

Angel is described as a juvenile black female, 5-feet-2-inches, weighing 120 pounds. She was wearing a pink coat, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information about there whereabouts, contact D.C. police.