WASHINGTON — Police need your help locating a 10-year-old girl from D.C.

Bethany Martin was last seen in the 200 block of I street in Southeast.

She was wearing a white long sleeve shirt with gray stripes, red and black stripe pants and black and white shoes.

If you see her, call D.C. police.

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: 13-year-old girl from Northwest

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: 17-year-old boy from Southwest

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.