DC Police search for missing 10-year-old boy

Police are searching for Girard Jenkins. Have you seen him?

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 10-year-old D.C. boy. Police say Girard Jenkins was last seen in the 1600 block of Olive Street Northeast since 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. He was reported missing on Thursday around 3 a.m. 

Girard is described as a black boy with a dark brown complexion. Police say he is 4-feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black short pants and black Puma sneakers with pink and green designs. 

DC Police say the boy was also riding a black and purple bike. Additional details surrounding the boy's disappearance have not been made public.

Credit: MPD

The case is being investigated by MPD's Youth and Family Services Division. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call DC Police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's text line 50411.

