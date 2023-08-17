DC Police search for missing 10-year-old boy

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 10-year-old D.C. boy. Police say Girard Jenkins was last seen in the 1600 block of Olive Street Northeast since 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. He was reported missing on Thursday around 3 a.m.
Girard is described as a black boy with a dark brown complexion. Police say he is 4-feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black short pants and black Puma sneakers with pink and green designs.
DC Police say the boy was also riding a black and purple bike. Additional details surrounding the boy's disappearance have not been made public.
The case is being investigated by MPD's Youth and Family Services Division. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call DC Police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's text line 50411.
RELATED: 'We just want her home' | Parents search for missing teen daughter they believe was groomed online
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.