MISSING | Montgomery County police searching for Maryland woman, 8-month-old son

Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Prince George's County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Prince George's County, police said.

Vines is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Police say she was last seen wearing a green tank top and gray parents.

Christian weigh about 20 pounds and was last seen with his mother in a blue onesie.

The family is concerned about Vines and her son's welfare, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Danielle Vines and Christian Wilson should contact the police at 301-279-8000 or the 3rd District Investigative Section at 301-773-6884.