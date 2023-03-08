MISSING: Police asking for the public's help locating 32-year-old Maryland man

Police and family say that they are concerned for his welfare.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Authorities with the Montgomery County Department of Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Gaithersburg, Maryland man, who was last seen over a month ago.

The police department says 32-year-old Hakeem Saud Morris was last seen on Friday, Feb. 3, around 7 a.m., leaving his residence in Gaithersburg. The location of his home was not released to the public.

Hakeem has been described as 6-feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. In addition, he has black hair and brown eyes. No information was provided on what he was wearing at the time he was last seen nor any directional information of where he might have been headed.

Police and family say that they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hakeem Saud Morris is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.