Au Pair, working in Bethesda, reported missing after not arriving to Dulles Airport flight

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a woman who was last seen a week ago when she ordered a ride to the airport but never made it to her flight.
Police say 26-year-old Fanisa Mthembi, who is an Au Pair, was last seen on Aug. 26 around 11:41 a.m. She was leaving her employer's home in Bethesda after she ordered a rideshare to the Dulles International Airport.
She was reported missing after she never arrived for her flight at the airport.
According to police, when Mthembi left the home, she was wearing a white tunic top and blue jeans. She was also carrying a large white purse and two large pink suitcases with her as well.
Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Fanisa Mthembi is asked to call the 2nd District Investigative Section at (240) 773-6710 or the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.
