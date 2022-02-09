Au Pair, working in Bethesda, reported missing after not arriving to Dulles Airport flight

She was reported missing after she never arrived for her flight at the airport.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a woman who was last seen a week ago when she ordered a ride to the airport but never made it to her flight.

Police say 26-year-old Fanisa Mthembi, who is an Au Pair, was last seen on Aug. 26 around 11:41 a.m. She was leaving her employer's home in Bethesda after she ordered a rideshare to the Dulles International Airport.

According to police, when Mthembi left the home, she was wearing a white tunic top and blue jeans. She was also carrying a large white purse and two large pink suitcases with her as well.

Fanisa Mthembi was last seen on Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 11:41 a.m.

Mthembi had ordered a ride share to the airport, but never arrived for her flight leaving out of Dulles International Airport.https://t.co/W5UrOxrPC5#MCPD #MissingPerson #MCPNews pic.twitter.com/CgBFwMjUfe — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) September 2, 2022

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.