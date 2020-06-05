Four-month-old boy and 16-year-old mother missing in Northeast

D.C. Police are asking for your help in finding them. Kayden Moses and Robinae Moses were last seen on May 4.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are asking for your help in finding a missing 4-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother from Northeast.

Robinae Moses and her son, Kayden Moses, were last seen on May 4 in the 5200 block of Hayes Street in Northeast, D.C.

Kayden is described by police as having curly black hair and brown eyes. Robinae is about 5'6" in height and around 160 pounds, last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and pink "FILA" sneakers.