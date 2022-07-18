x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing

10-year-old swimmer swept away near Deep Point, Maryland, Coast Guard search ongoing

The missing girl was separated from a family member in the water. She was wearing a white shirt and sweatpants at the time, the Coast Guard said in a release.

More Videos

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A large-scale search is underway for a 10-year-old girl who went missing while swimming in waters near Deep Point, Maryland, Sunday night, according to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic.

The St. Mary's County dispatch notified the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capital Region Command Center.

The Coast Guard said two family members lost sight of one another while swimming in the St. Mary's River. A good Samaritan nearby rescued one swimmer and took her to shore, but the young girl was last seen struggling in the water. She was wearing a white shirt and sweatpants, the Coast Guard said in a release.

An Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew launched to search the area, the Coast Guard said. 

They are aided by other organizations, including: 

  • Coast Guard Cutter Mako
  • St. Mary's County Volunteer Fire Department boat crews
  • Maryland Natural Resources Police boat crews
  • Maryland State Police helicopter aircrew
  • Virginia Airborne helicopter aircrew

Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact Sector Maryland command center at 410-576-2525. 

VASAR 1 launching for SAR mission for USCG Sector Maryland for 10 year old in the water missing off Piney Point. God Speed 🇺🇸🙏

Posted by Virginia Airborne Search & Rescue on Sunday, July 17, 2022

RELATED: Mississippi teen saves 3 girls, police officer from drowning

RELATED: Body of 17-year-old from Annapolis found after disappearing while swimming in Ocean City

RELATED: 2 women missing after group went over a dam on the James River

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement