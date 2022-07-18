10-year-old swimmer swept away near Deep Point, Maryland, Coast Guard search ongoing

The missing girl was separated from a family member in the water. She was wearing a white shirt and sweatpants at the time, the Coast Guard said in a release.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A large-scale search is underway for a 10-year-old girl who went missing while swimming in waters near Deep Point, Maryland, Sunday night, according to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic.

The St. Mary's County dispatch notified the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capital Region Command Center.

The Coast Guard said two family members lost sight of one another while swimming in the St. Mary's River. A good Samaritan nearby rescued one swimmer and took her to shore, but the young girl was last seen struggling in the water. She was wearing a white shirt and sweatpants, the Coast Guard said in a release.

An Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station St. Inigoes 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew launched to search the area, the Coast Guard said.

They are aided by other organizations, including:

Coast Guard Cutter Mako

St. Mary's County Volunteer Fire Department boat crews

Maryland Natural Resources Police boat crews

Maryland State Police helicopter aircrew

Virginia Airborne helicopter aircrew

Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact Sector Maryland command center at 410-576-2525.