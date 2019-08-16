FREDERICK, Md. — A missing 9-year-old boy from Frederick, Maryland has been found safe, police said.

Keith Carlisle was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive.

Police had asked people in the area to check around and below their cars before heading out.

He is described as 4-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 50 pounds with black hair. He was wearing an orange multi-colored shirt and dinosaur print pants.

