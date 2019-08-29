FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Mentsegeba Haileselassie has been found safe and unharmed.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police need your help locating 30-year-old Mentsegeba Haileselassie from Fairfax County, Virginia.

She was last seen in the 5700 block of Seminary Road in Bailey's on Wednesday.

She is described as 5’10” with a thin build, short black hair and brown eyes.

Officials are considering her to be endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns.

If you see her, call 703-691-2131 with any information. #FCPD

