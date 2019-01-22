WASHINGTON — Police have located a missing 11-year-old from Southeast, D.C.

Lisa Thompson was last seen in the 4900 block of A Street SE around 11 a.m. on Monday.

She was described by police as 4'7" black female with medium complexion, weighing 116 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black coat, pink and gray pajamas with a tiger on the shirt and black Nike shoes.

Monday night's frigid temperatures caused concern for police while they were searching for the missing girl.