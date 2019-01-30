WASHINGTON — DC police have found a missing brother and sister who went missing Tuesday morning.

Gibron Glover, 11, and his sister Angel Glover, 12, were last seen in the 3500 block Minnesota Avenue in Southeast, D.C. on Tuesday around 8 a.m.

Gibron is described as a black male, 4-feet-8-inches, weighing 100 pounds with short black hair.

He was wearing a black and grey coat and underneath a blue and gray jacket with a hood, blue jeans and tan boots.

Angel is described as a juvenile black female, 5-feet-2-inches, weighing 120 pounds. She was wearing a pink coat, black pants and black shoes.