'This is not normal for her' Family searches for missing woman, last seen in Indiana

Celeste Wright has been missing since January 1. The Mount Vernon High School graduate now lives in Indiana.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Family and friends of Celeste Wright, 48, also known as Celeste Cuthbert, are desperately hoping for her safe return.

Bluffton Police in Indiana says the 48-year-old was last seen on Jan. 1, in Bluffton walking. They say she is believed to be in danger and possibly in need of medical attention.

Her family told WUSA9 she is a graduate of Mount Vernon High School in Fairfax County. Many of her family members still live in Alexandria, Virginia.

"This is not normal for her," said Meryl Williams, her cousin.

Williams told WUSA9 Celeste lives in Fort Wayne but was last seen about 45 minutes from there, in Bluffton.

She says they don't believe she has her medicine and could be in danger.

She said Celeste is the mother of two sons and loves her family. She said she has a twin sister and talks to both her twin sister and mom daily.

"It's been 13 days, we're concerned about the weather, and where she is right now," said Williams.

According to Bluffton Police, she is 48 years old, 5'05", and 113 lbs.

Her family has created a GoFundMe Page to raise funds to pay for all costs associated with searching for her, including flyers, and gas for travel for her family.