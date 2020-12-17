Family concerned for missing teen last seen in September

Brain Alexander Ward, 17, was last seen on September 29.

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old boy went missing in Northwest D.C. nearly three months ago and his family is still searching for answers.

Brian Alexander Ward was last seen in the 4600 block of 4th Street, Northwest, on Tuesday, September 29. The Metropolitan Police Department put out a release asking for the public's help finding Ward at the time of his disappearance, but have had no success.

Ward is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, black jacket and black shoes, police said.

The boy's family tells WUSA9 that they suspect something is not right. They say Brian is a good kid who plays drums at his father's church.

Police have not yet released any further details about the case, but a family friend tells us he was last seen getting into a Honda Accord.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.