MISSING: DC police searching for 70-year-old woman last seen Monday

Police say Brenda Lover may be in need of medication.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police need the public's help in finding a 70-year-old woman who was last seen in Northeast D.C. Monday morning.

Police said 70-year-old Brenda Lover was last spotted in the 4900 block of Nash Street around 9 a.m. Monday.

Lover is described as a Black woman with a medium brown complexion. She is 5’5” and weighs about 185 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Lover was last seen wearing a blue coat, black shirt, blue pants and a black scarf.

Police are urgently trying to locate Lover because she may be in need of medication.

If you or someone you know has any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call The Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division or the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.