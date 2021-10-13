DC Police search for missing 14-year-old girl

According to D.C. Police, Makya Williams was last seen in the 2500 block of Q Street on Tuesday, October 12.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police describe Williams as a Black teenage girl. She is 5'6" and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has dark brown hair and dark brown eyes. Investigators say she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black and white checkered Converse shoes.

Police have listed Williams's case as being "critical."

If you have seen Williams or may know where she is, contact police at 202-727-9099 or the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.

