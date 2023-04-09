DC Police search for missing 14-year-old boy

Delonte Warren was last seen in the 2400 block of Elvans Road in Southeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for a missing 14-year-old named Delonte Warren who was last seen in the 2400 block of Elvans Road in Southeast, D.C.

Officials say the teen was last seen on April 3 and that the incident was reported on April 8. Delonte is described to be a Black male, 6 feet tall, weighs around 160 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and pink and blue shoes.