DC Police search for missing 14-year-old boy

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for a missing 14-year-old named Delonte Warren who was last seen in the 2400 block of Elvans Road in Southeast, D.C.
Officials say the teen was last seen on April 3 and that the incident was reported on April 8. Delonte is described to be a Black male, 6 feet tall, weighs around 160 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and pink and blue shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at 202-727-9099. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can text the police department's tip line at 50411.
