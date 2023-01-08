Police: Missing 3-year-old twin boys last seen on New Year's Eve

Tre'Von and Tyshon Mackall were last seen near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and 19th Street Northeast D.C. around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31.

WASHINGTON — DC police need the public's help locating twin boys who were last seen on New Year's Eve and were reported as missing Sunday morning in Northeast D.C.

Tre'Von and Tyshon Mackall were last seen near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and 19th Street Northeast D.C. around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, according to DC police.

The three-year-old toddlers were described as Black with a medium complexion. DC police said the twins are "critically missing" as of Sunday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Service Division are investigating this case.