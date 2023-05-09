Have you seen her? | DC Police asking for public's help locating critically missing woman

Kalia Raybuck has worked with the U.S. Department of Energy.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help locating a 33-year-old woman, who was last seen in Northwest D.C. on Friday evening. She is considered to be critically missing.

Kalia Raybuck has been described as being 5-foot-5, 110 pounds, with brown hair and gray eyes. It is unknown what clothing she was wearing when she was last seen.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Raybuck was last seen just before 8 p.m. on Q Street Northwest, off of 3rd Street Northwest.

Raybuck is an expert in green energy, she is even featured on "Women in Green Hydrogen," which is a network of women working in the green hydrogen sector. On the website, it says she has a decade of energy experience with a focus on decarbonization, utilities, renewables, cybersecurity and sustainability.

Raybuck has also worked with the U.S. Department of Energy.

As of Monday morning, the police department says she has not been located and the search is ongoing.

UPDATE: Critical #MissingPerson 33-year-old Kaila Raybuck, who was last seen in the 200 block of Q St Northwest, on Friday, October 6th, 2023. Have Info? Call 202-727-9099 or Text 50411 pic.twitter.com/dyT4NGPvqo — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 8, 2023