DC police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Jaylin Smith was last seen Saturday, according to police.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old boy missing since Saturday.

MPD said in a release Monday that Jaylin Smith was last seen in the 3400 block of Hayes Street, Northeast just before 8 p.m. He's described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, about 95 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt.

Jaylin was reported missing on Monday.

Anyone with any information about this case or the boy's whereabouts should contact MPD's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

Additional details were not immediately available.

