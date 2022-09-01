DC Police ask for public's help locating missing mom, her 2 children

Police said the mom is possibly traveling in a black 2019 Nissan Rogue with Maryland tags 9EA6181.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing mom and her two children who were last seen days ago in Southeast D.C.

According to police, 44-year-old Gaddiel Adams, and her children, 6-year-old Sarah Blakeney and 4-year-old Michael Blakeney, have been missing since around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The last known location of the critically missing family was on Alabama Avenue Southeast, nearby R Street Southeast and off of Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast.

Adams has been described as a Black woman, 5-foot-7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Sarah is a Black girl that stands around 4 feet tall, and weighs around 50 to 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, blue jeans and Nike sneakers.

Michael is described as a Black boy, weighing 30 pounds and standing 3 feet tall, with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with blue stripes and blue jeans.

Critical #MissingPersons 44-year-old Gaddiel Adams, and her children, 6-year-old Sarah Blakeney and 4-year old Michael Blakeney, who were last seen in the 3900 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast, on Saturday, August 27, 2022.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/iN91mNFPgV — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 31, 2022

Police said Adams is possibly traveling in a Black 2019 Nissan Rogue with Maryland tags 9EA6181.