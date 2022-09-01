x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing

DC Police ask for public's help locating missing mom, her 2 children

Police said the mom is possibly traveling in a black 2019 Nissan Rogue with Maryland tags 9EA6181.
Credit: DC Police
44-year-old Gaddiel Adams (top), and her children, 6-year-old Sarah Blakeney (bottom left) and 4-year old Michael Blakeney (bottom right)

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing mom and her two children who were last seen days ago in Southeast D.C.

According to police, 44-year-old Gaddiel Adams, and her children, 6-year-old Sarah Blakeney and 4-year-old Michael Blakeney, have been missing since around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. The last known location of the critically missing family was on Alabama Avenue Southeast, nearby R Street Southeast and off of Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast.

Adams has been described as a Black woman, 5-foot-7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. 

Sarah is a Black girl that stands around 4 feet tall, and weighs around 50 to 60 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, blue jeans and Nike sneakers.

Michael is described as a Black boy, weighing 30 pounds and standing 3 feet tall, with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with blue stripes and blue jeans.

Police said Adams is possibly traveling in a Black 2019 Nissan Rogue with Maryland tags 9EA6181.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the family should call police at 202-727-9099.  

Watch Next: Missing 1-year-old Maryland girl found states away due to Facebook post

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

DC community continues to search for missing Relisha Rudd

Before You Leave, Check This Out