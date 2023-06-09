DC-based photographer disappears from Calvert County home

Joe Shymanski is a well-known fine art, portrait and event photographer and a regular at Capitol Hill's Eastern Market.

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Family and friends of a well-known D.C.-based photographer are concerned after the father of two went missing this weekend and has not been seen or heard from since. Joe Shymanski, 51, was last seen Sunday afternoon at his home in Calvert County, according to deputies, who have launched an investigation.

Shymanski is a fixture at Capitol Hill's Eastern Market and D.C.'s Holiday Market. He is most well-known for combining fandom and Legos, with photography of Star Wars Lego figurines and various others often representing larger social issues.

He also worked with many restaurants in the District, including those run by chef Spike Mendelssohn. Micheline Mendelssohn said their family has worked with Shymanski for decades. He has taken photos of restaurant openings like We The Pizza and Good Stuff Company. He has also taken food photos for cookbooks.

Before opening his photography studio in 2000, Shymanski worked as a secondary school teacher in D.C., Virginia and elsewhere.

The circumstances of his disappearance are still under investigation.

Calvert County Sheriff's Office deputies say Shymanski was last seen Sunday around 4 p.m. at his Huntingtown home.

He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and 220 pounds with gray hair.