DC mother missing since Easter found dead, family says

Family says Danielle Moss's body was found Saturday in Waldorf.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. mother's body has been found after she vanished following a family gathering on Easter weekend. Authorities found Danielle Moss's body in Waldorf over the weekend, family members told the Black and Missing Foundation.

Moss spent the Saturday before Easter like she does every holiday — celebrating with her big family.

“We get together, we eat, we talk, play cards, all things that a normal family does," Moss's aunt, Missy Agnew, told WUSA9 in April. "And we ended the night significantly late, you know, around 1 o'clock in the morning, and everybody left for home. And we haven't seen or heard from her since.”

Agnew said she would never just abandon her 3-year-old son. The search for Moss spanned months. Natalie Wilson, co-founder of the Black and Missing Foundation, told WUSA9 that search ended Saturday when Moss's body was found in Waldorf on Saturday. Wilson could not offer further details.

Metropolitan Police Department detectives have not confirmed additional details. The circumstances surrounding Moss's disappearance remain unknown and the investigation is active and ongoing.