'Critical Missing' | DC Police search for mother, 2 children last seen on June 3

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman and her two children.
Latari Minter, 32, and her two children 7-year-old Amir Minter and 10-year-old Sariah Minter-Robinson, were last seen on Friday, June 3 in the 2400 block of Elvans Road in Southeast D.C., according to MPD.
Police describe Latari as a five-foot-tall Black woman who weighs around 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a sleeveless blouse, black, blue and white leggings and white shoes.
Latari's son, Amir, is described as a young Black boy. He is 3'5" tall and weighs around 60 pounds. Investigators say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue jeans and brown shoes.
Officers are also searching for Latari's daughter, Sariah, who is described as a 10-year-old Black girl. She is four feet tall and weighs around 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with blue jeans and white shoes.
