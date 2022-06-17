'Critical Missing' | DC Police search for mother, 2 children last seen on June 3

Latari Minter, 32, and her two children 7-year-old Amir Minter and 10-year-old Sariah Minter-Robinson, were last seen on Friday, June 3 in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman and her two children.

Police describe Latari as a five-foot-tall Black woman who weighs around 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a sleeveless blouse, black, blue and white leggings and white shoes.

Latari's son, Amir, is described as a young Black boy. He is 3'5" tall and weighs around 60 pounds. Investigators say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue jeans and brown shoes.

Officers are also searching for Latari's daughter, Sariah, who is described as a 10-year-old Black girl. She is four feet tall and weighs around 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt with blue jeans and white shoes.

Critical #MissingPerson 7 year-old Amir Minter and 10 year-old Sariah Minter-Robinson, who were last seen in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, SE, on Friday, June 3, 2022.



Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 pic.twitter.com/Xz0EdMy4lh — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 17, 2022