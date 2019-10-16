WASHINGTON — D.C. police are searching for a critical missing 77-year-old man who was last seen Oct. 15.

Police said Charles J. Briody III was last seen near the 1100 block of Varnum Street, NE.

He is described as 5'9", weighing 150 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair and hazel eyes.

Police said they do not know what Briody was wearing, but he was driving a 2013 blue Honda Accord with D.C. tags EG6884.

If you see him or have any relevant information, police ask that you call 202-727-9099.

