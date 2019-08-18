WASHINGTON — Police are looking for a missing 72-year-old woman from Northwest, D.C.

According to police, Carolyn Harper was last seen in the 1500 block of Spring Place, Northwest on Saturday.

Harper is described as a black female with a dark complexion. She's between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8, weighs 280 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen wearing red sweat pants, a gray top and black tennis shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Harper to call them at (202) 727-9099.

