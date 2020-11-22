Critical Missing: 69-year-old woman last seen in SE DC

Sharon Priscilla Brown was last spotted in the 1300 block of Ridge Place around 1 p.m., police say.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police have put out a Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman who was last seen on Tuesday in Southeast D.C.

Sharon Priscilla Brown was last spotted in the 1300 block of Ridge Place around 1 p.m., police said. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants and beige shoes.

Brown is described as a black woman with dark complexion. She is 5’7” in height and weighs about 160 pounds. Police said she has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information should call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.